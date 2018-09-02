PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at a Portland boat ramp in August.
According to law enforcement officials, 30-year-old Jamias L. Hart-Resberry was arrested Saturday on charges of murder, unlawful delivery of cocaine and violating his parole.
Police say Hart-Resberry is suspected of shooting 47-year-old Andre D. Pennington at the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp on August 20.
Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump
- Embassy illnesses in Cuba point to mysterious world of microwave weapons
- As Washington mourns McCain, Trump tends to grievances on Twitter
- Thousands of Vietnamese, including offspring of U.S. troops, could be deported under tough Trump policy
- AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had 'Trump over a barrel'
Police say 16 people have died via homicide in Portland so far in 2018. Thirteen of those deaths were because of shootings.