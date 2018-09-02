Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at a Portland boat ramp in August.

According to law enforcement officials, 30-year-old Jamias L. Hart-Resberry was arrested Saturday on charges of murder, unlawful delivery of cocaine and violating his parole.

Police say Hart-Resberry is suspected of shooting 47-year-old Andre D. Pennington at the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp on August 20.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Police say 16 people have died via homicide in Portland so far in 2018. Thirteen of those deaths were because of shootings.

