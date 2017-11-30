NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say they’ve charged a man with stabbing a nurse just a few steps away from her hospital’s emergency room.
Newark police say 56-year-old Brian Anglin, of Rahway, was arrested Wednesday night for the Sunday stabbing. Anglin is accused of stabbing the victim after asking her for money in a parking lot at Newark’s University Hospital.
The victim, who is in her 60s, was able to get to the nearby emergency room where she received treatment. A nurses’ union representative said Wednesday she is in stable condition.
According to records, Anglin was being held at an area jail on aggravated assault charges. No attorney information was available.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW