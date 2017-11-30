NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say they’ve charged a man with stabbing a nurse just a few steps away from her hospital’s emergency room.

Newark police say 56-year-old Brian Anglin, of Rahway, was arrested Wednesday night for the Sunday stabbing. Anglin is accused of stabbing the victim after asking her for money in a parking lot at Newark’s University Hospital.

The victim, who is in her 60s, was able to get to the nearby emergency room where she received treatment. A nurses’ union representative said Wednesday she is in stable condition.

According to records, Anglin was being held at an area jail on aggravated assault charges. No attorney information was available.