MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Police say an arrest has been made for a break-in and fire at a restaurant in Minot.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the Gourmet Chef about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers found evidence of a burglary, damage to the property and a small fire.

Authorities say a man was found in the area rummaging through a vehicle in parking garage. The 23-year-old New Town man was arrested for the crimes at Gourmet Chef and for breaking into the vehicle. He’s being held in the Ward County Jail.