COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested an Ohio woman and her boyfriend after a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

Court records show the boy was found unresponsive by his grandmother at a home in Columbus Thursday. Police say the boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with multiple internal and external injuries.

Authorities have arrested the boy’s 19-year-old mother and her 23-year-old boyfriend. The mother has been charged with child endangering, while the boyfriend is facing charges for felonious assault.