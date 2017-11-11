RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Radnor police say a Michigan man has been charged with stalking a teenage YouTube star.
WPVI-TV reports 30-year-old Michael Leib was arrested after he showed up outside the home of James Neese, who has 19,000 YouTube subscribers. He’s also followed by 30,000 people on Twitter and 140,000 on Instagram.
Police say Leib used a fake name and told Neese’s mother he was her son’s friend. The mother was suspicious and called police, but Leib fled.
Deputy Commissioner Chris Flanagan says Leib connected with the high school senior through social media, telling him he wanted to meet. Neese told his parents.
Police say Leib initially went to the student’s home Oct. 25 and that he returned Tuesday. Authorities took over Neese’s phone to intercept messages and when Leib returned to the house they arrested him.
It wasn’t known if Leib has a lawyer.