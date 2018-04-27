DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have arrested a man who they say surrendered after firing a pistol at an officer, who fired back.

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Benjamin Perry, who’s been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer and other crimes. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Perry.

Police say no one was injured in the gunfire exchange, which occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday toward the end of a pursuit on northbound Interstate 35.

Officers deployed stop sticks that disabled the vehicle. Police say the man later identified as Perry fired as his vehicle slowed, and the officer returned the fire. Officers say Perry surrendered after a brief standoff and was taken to a hospital for observation.