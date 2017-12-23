NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a string of robberies of women in Manhattan.
Frank Peterson was being held on Saturday on charges of robbery and burglary.
The NYPD says the 65-year-old Peterson is a suspect in eight robberies beginning in late October. The latest incident was on Monday, when police say he pulled a knife on a 78-year-old victim inside her apartment building and stole two rings and cash before fleeing.
Police also believe Peterson armed himself with a screwdriver and robbed a woman earlier this month after following her into her building. They say two days later he cornered another woman in an elevator and took $10 from her.
The name of an attorney for Peterson wasn’t immediately available.