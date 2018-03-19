WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police say a man is in custody following a fatal stabbing at a Maui mall.

Police went to the Kahului shopping center Sunday afternoon for reports of a male victim who had been stabbed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released.

Maui police spokesman Lt. Gregg Okamoto said officers took a male suspect into custody later in the afternoon.

The man was arrested but has not been charged. He matched the description witnesses gave of a man who fled the scene.

Okamoto said that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.