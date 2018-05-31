HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a drive-by shooting in Massachusetts has been arrested in Virginia.
The Eagle-Tribune reports that 27-year-old Eddy Manuel Almonte, of Haverhill (HAY’-vruhl), was arrested Tuesday in Winchester, Virginia.
He is being held there while he awaits extradition.
Almonte is the suspect in the May 17 shooting of 20-year-old Nike Colon, who was killed while riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck by someone in a passing vehicle. Colon was driven to City Hall where firefighters administered first aid. The Haverhill man was flown to a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Southwest pushes Cal coach attempting to fly with biracial son for 'proof' she was his mother
The district attorney’s office did not disclose a motive.
Mayor James Fiorentini says the arrest shows the city won’t tolerate gang activity.
It could not be determined in Almonte had an attorney.
___
Information from: The Eagle-Tribune, http://www.eagletribune.com