RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found in a motel in North Carolina.
Raleigh police said in a news release that 35-year-old Mark Brichikov was arrested Monday morning and charged with murder.
Officers were called to a motel in Raleigh early Sunday morning and found the body of 48-year-old Nadia Natasha Brichikov.
Police have not said how the woman died. Investigators also have not yet described the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Mark Brichikov is being held in the Wake County jail. There is no record of an attorney for him yet.