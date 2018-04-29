BOSTON (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested on murder charges in Boston in connection to a fatal shooting.
Nineteen-year-old Jerion Moore, of Stoughton, was detained in Dorchester Saturday by members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension unit.
He is connected to a January shooting in Roxbury that killed 22-year-old Alexander Mervin, of Revere.
Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Sicellon, of Dorchester, was named as a second suspect Sunday morning, and is in custody for an unrelated matter.
Moore will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Roxbury District Court. Attorneys for either men could not be identified.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says detectives put a “dangerous felon” behind bars.