Share story

By
The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say a 41-year-old man was shot to death while trying to enter a home in Ewa Beach.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to the Sunday morning shooting. He was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police said the victim tried to open the front door of the suspect’s home when the suspect shot him.

First responders arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other. They did not say why the victim was trying to enter the home.

The Associated Press