NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing several larceny charges after police say he broke into at least 20 cars and set a dumpster fire to evade officers.
The 45-year-old Norwich man was arrested Thursday and charged with third degree burglary, attempted third degree burglary and reckless burning.
Police say they were first called after a series of car break-ins in Norwich in May. Officers were called again June 10 after a resident heard the sound of a car door closing and saw a man burglarizing their car.
A police officer and his K-9 began tracking the suspect, but they were distracted by a dumpster fire nearby.
Investigators eventually pieced together witness statements and surveillance video to identify the suspect.
He is due in court on Monday.