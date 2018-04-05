COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say they have recovered a Chinese coin collection reported stolen more than seven years ago from Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.

Coventry police said Thursday the coins were found last month after police responded to a reported disturbance at the apartment of 48-year-old Robert Hunt. He’s been charged with receiving stolen property.

But that’s only part of the legal problems facing Hunt, who told police he purchased the coins at a yard sale.

Investigators said they also found a sawed-off shotgun and illegal drugs in the apartment. Hunt has been held at the Adult Correctional Institute in Cranston since his arrest.

In January 2011, Fung reported to police that his car had been broken into and the coins stolen.

Fung is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.