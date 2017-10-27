SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Police say the father of an 8-year-old boy who took a loaded gun to his elementary school in Northern California has been arrested for child endangerment.
The East Bay Times reports San Ramon Police on Thursday arrested 30-year-old Anthony O’Donnell on suspicion of child endangerment, criminal storage of a firearm accessible to a child, and possession of stolen property.
Police were called after the boy showed the gun to a classmate on Tuesday at Twin Creeks Elementary in San Ramon.
Officers spoke with the 8-year-old and his parents on Wednesday and found the gun in his backpack. They boy was suspended from school.
