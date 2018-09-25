PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man was arrested after officers performing a traffic stop in Southeast Portland discovered a body in the stopped vehicle.
Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Christopher Burley says officers stopped the vehicle Monday and saw a dead person inside.
He says 58-year-old Timothy Mackley was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
No one else was in the vehicle.
The deceased person’s name hasn’t been released.
It wasn’t immediately known if Mackley had obtained a lawyer.