DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in Illinois on charges related to multiple gunshots fired at a Dubuque nightclub.

Dubuque police say officers early Monday stopped a van in Jo Daviess County, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from Iowa, and arrested 32-year-old Ricardo Sanchez, of Chicago. Sanchez was charged with going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He was held in the Jo Daviess County jail on a $50,000 bond pending his extradition to Dubuque.

The Telegraph Herald reports Sanchez was arrested after a man shot repeatedly into Club Rise in Dubuque about 3:30 a.m. Monday. The club was closed but four employees were inside.

Police say Sanchez is a music promoter and had a dispute with Club Rise over payments for a concert.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com