REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect is in police custody after authorities say he tried to make a smelly escape in a portable toilet.

Police say 41-year-old Steven Spolidoro, of Woburn, walked into a Revere bank around 1 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money. He allegedly fled the bank with about $1,000 cash.

An off-duty officer in the area provided authorities with a description of Spolidoro’s vehicle. It was spotted in Boston, and police say Spolidoro abandoned his vehicle and ran away on foot.

One officer crashed trying to avoid hitting the man. WCVB-TV reports the officer is expected to be OK.

Authorities eventually located Spolidoro hiding in a port-a-potty near the TD Garden arena.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.