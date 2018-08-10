TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of shooting dead eight relatives for still unknown reasons.
A statement said Ridvan Zykaj was arrested early Saturday, miles away from his village of Resulaj, 90 kilometers (55 miles) south of the Albanian capital, Tirana, where a day earlier he allegedly killed his great-uncle, the great-uncle’s wife and two sons, and other members of their extended family.
Police also found the Kalashnikov weapon used in the shootings.
Zykaj is accused of killing more than two people, a charge that may result in life imprisonment.
