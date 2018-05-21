MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police say fourteen activists who refused to leave the State House Monday during a planned protest have been arrested and charged with trespassing.

Montpelier police said members of the Poor People’s Campaign held a rally on the State House lawn at 2 p.m. Monday. WPTZ-TV reports the demonstrators then entered the State House and commenced a sit-in while singing and chanting.

Authorities say the demonstrators were asked to leave at 4:15 p.m., when the State House closes to the public, but refused. Police say they issued formal warnings to leave before arresting the group at 7:10 p.m.

All 14 were charged with unlawful trespassing and were released with a citation to appear in court next month.

