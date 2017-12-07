PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Portland say they’ve arrested nine protesters who gathered in Sen. Susan Collins’ office to oppose a bill to overhaul the federal tax code.

Collins, a Republican, was in Washington on Thursday and didn’t meet with the religious leaders who were protesting. Police say they were peaceful, but refused to leave the building after her office closed for the day.

Nine of 10 people present were charged with criminal trespass. They were taken to the county jail.

Five other protesters were arrested on Monday during a sit-in at Collins’ Bangor office.

Collins said she’d support the tax plan after winning some concessions from Senate leaders.