PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Five men have been charged with having loaded paintball guns in vehicles in Port Huron, Michigan, hours after police in Detroit said enforcement would be stepped up to halt running paintball battles in the Motor City.
The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that police received complaints of paintballs being fired inside and outside of vehicles in the city about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.
Paintball guns and marijuana were found in two vehicles stopped by police.
One man was charged and four others ticketed this week in Detroit after paintballs were fired at an unmarked police car.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Detroit Chief James Craig referred Friday to the running battle as “Paint Up, Guns Down.” He said organizers pitched it as an alternative to gun and other violence.