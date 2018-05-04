LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fourth person has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Lincoln.
Authorities say 18-year-old Anthony Young III was taken into custody Thursday. Court records say he’s charged with being an accessory to a felony. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
He’s accused of involvement in the March 26 slaying of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. Police have said Union was shot after a fight between two groups of people that included gang members.
Three teenagers also have been arrested.
