LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fourth person has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Lincoln.

Authorities say 18-year-old Anthony Young III was taken into custody Thursday. Court records say he’s charged with being an accessory to a felony. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

He’s accused of involvement in the March 26 slaying of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. Police have said Union was shot after a fight between two groups of people that included gang members.

Three teenagers also have been arrested.