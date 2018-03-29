DENVER (AP) — Police say three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a church in the northern Denver suburb of Thornton and trashing the place.

Thornton police say vandals broke into the North Huron Christian Center on Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspects knocked out windows, punched holes in walls and wrecked items inside the building, including dishes and musical instruments. A piano was also flipped over and debris was spread across rooms.

Police say the vandals caused more than $80,000 in property damage.

Police say the 15-years-olds could be charged with felony offenses.