JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say they recovered a handgun and arrested three Pennsylvania men during a traffic stop at the Holland Tunnel entrance in New Jersey.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Sunday that an officer saw three people inside a car with Pennsylvania license plates who weren’t wearing seat belts on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the officer smelled marijuana as he approached, and a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol was recovered along with suspected marijuana and some pills.

Three men from Lancaster were arrested on drug counts. One was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and he and another suspect were held on outstanding arrest warrants from Pennsylvania, the details of which weren’t provided.