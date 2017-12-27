BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting near a Massachusetts police station that injured one person.

Authorities on Tuesday charged 34-year-old Kevin O’Brien, of Bridgewater, and 26-year-old Roberto Perez, of Taunton, with assault with intent to murder. Their arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police responded to the shooting near the Bridgewater police station around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They found a 29-year-old man with one gunshot wound to the forearm and another in the upper thigh.

Authorities say the victim was conscious and alert when he was transported to a hospital. The victim is still recovering as of Tuesday, but police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random.