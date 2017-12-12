HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a 15-year-old after a shot was fired at a North Carolina high school.

The High Point Enterprise reports that police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said the unidentified teen is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession of a gun by a minor and trespassing.

Cheeks said the boy is not a student in the Guilford County Schools.

According to police, the shot was fired at 2:08 p.m. Monday near the cafeteria at High Point Central High School. The high school was placed on lockdown, as was a nearby middle school. No one was hurt.

___

Information from: High Point Enterprise, http://www.hpenews.com