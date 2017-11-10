PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they’ve made an arrest in the assault of a University of Pennsylvania graduate student who was hit with a brick.

Authorities say they’re still searching for another suspect allegedly involved in two attacks the weekend of Nov. 4.

WPVI-TV reports 27-year-old Kale Dougherty was walking home from his bartending job early Saturday morning when he was attacked and struck multiple times with a brick.

Police say the suspects also attacked graduate student Dean Schmeltz on Sunday, Nov. 5 — again using a brick.

Twenty-year-old Lance Ryan is charged with assault in the attack on Schmeltz. Ryan is represented by the public defender’s office, which wasn’t available to comment Friday.

Police say an 18-year-old suspect is still at large, and is believed to be hiding out in Delaware.

___

This story has been corrected to clarify that Kale Dougherty is not a student at the University of Pennsylvania.