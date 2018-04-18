WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man is accused of breaking into a Delaware home, threatening its occupants and assaulting a woman.

Forty-six-year-old Gregory Johnson was arrested on charges including strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening. New Castle County Police Master Cpl. Heather Carter tells The News Journal of Wilmington Johnson broke into a Cherokee Woods home Saturday morning armed with a gun and found a man, woman and toddler inside.

Carter says Johnson then assaulted the 33-year-old woman. Carter says the 65-year-old man attempted to intervene and struggled with Johnson. Carter says Johnson’s gun was fired during the fight. No one was struck, but the 65-year-old’s hand was injured.

The 2-year-old was not injured during the attack, but was in the room during the assault. The man and woman were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

