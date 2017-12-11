DEMING, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say an Arizona man has died in a motorcycle crash near Deming.

They say 57-year-old Richard Berry of Tucson was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday morning’s accident.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 about 35 miles west of Deming.

State Police say the motorcycle crashed into a median for an unknown reason and Berry was ejected.

The crash remains under investigation.