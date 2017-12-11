DEMING, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say an Arizona man has died in a motorcycle crash near Deming.
They say 57-year-old Richard Berry of Tucson was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday morning’s accident.
The crash occurred on Interstate 10 about 35 miles west of Deming.
State Police say the motorcycle crashed into a median for an unknown reason and Berry was ejected.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
The crash remains under investigation.