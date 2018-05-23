SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southeastern Arizona high school in has been evacuated and the students sent home in response to a bomb threat.

Sierra Vista police Cpl. Tim Wachtel says authorities began a search of Buena High School once all students were evacuated and that no information is immediately available on whether they’ve found anything.

Parents were told not to go to the school to pick up students and to instead go to a reunification site established at the Rothery Education Center.

The incident occurred a day after seniors’ last day of classes and one day before Buena’s graduation Thursday evening.

Sierra Vista is 62 miles (100 kilometers) southeast of Tucson.