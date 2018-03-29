NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say two men got into an argument that escalated into a stabbing in a moving vehicle.

North Stonington police say two men who know each other in a pickup truck on Route 2 got into an argument while driving Wednesday afternoon.

State police say the passenger stabbed the driver.

The truck pulled off the road and the victim ran out of the vehicle to escape. Responding police found both men at the scene.

A state police dog found a knife at the scene believed to have been used in the assault.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities say they have not arrested anyone in connection with the stabbing.