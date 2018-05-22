SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — The man Connecticut State Police say barricaded himself in his home for 14 hours has been charged with several offenses.
Police say 38-year-old Joseph Michael Stotz, of Southbury, is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with police, and assault on a police officer.
State troopers say they received a call shortly before 2 a.m. Monday about a disturbance in a Southbury residence from people who were in the house.
Stotz was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. Monday. He allegedly struck a trooper during his arrest.
He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before he was released.
There were no injuries reported during the disturbance.
It was not immediately clear if Stotz had an attorney.