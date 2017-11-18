Share story

By
The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa say an Ames man has died after two masked men burst into his apartment and a shot was fired.

Ames police say officers were called to the man’s apartment around 3:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that two people wearing masks entered the apartment in what seemed like a robbery, and one of them shot the victim. Witnesses told police the suspects sped away in a black or blue pickup truck.

Police are asking public for any information about the shooting. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of family members.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press