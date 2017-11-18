AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa say an Ames man has died after two masked men burst into his apartment and a shot was fired.

Ames police say officers were called to the man’s apartment around 3:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that two people wearing masks entered the apartment in what seemed like a robbery, and one of them shot the victim. Witnesses told police the suspects sped away in a black or blue pickup truck.

Police are asking public for any information about the shooting. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of family members.