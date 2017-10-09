DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia police say a Florida man arrested on a burglary charge told investigators the graphic novel “Naruto” was teaching him how to be a ninja and enter secured areas.

Dunwoody Police Officer Anwar Sillah (SEE-luh) says 25-year-old Christopher Zahyeer Atkins of Altamonte Springs, Florida, is not accused of taking anything — only of breaking into a Target store about 1 a.m. Monday.

Sillah says Atkins was found about a block from the store after a burglar alarm went off.

He says he doesn’t know whether Atkins has an attorney who could speak for him.

Sillah says Atkins was carrying a bookbag that held books, DVDs, a tablet and other items, but none of them was new.

Naruto is a manga series about a blond teenage ninja.