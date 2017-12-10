SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Three people have been killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in which police say alcohol may have played a role.

Virginia State Police said the accident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 460 in Sussex County.

Police said a Kia Soul was traveling eastbound when the driver, Christy Allen, crossed the center lane, hitting a Honda Accord head on. Allen and her passenger, Roquisha Shonta Broady, were killed.

A passenger in the Honda, Dequincy Lamar Jackson, of South Chesterfield, died on impact. The driver suffered major injuries.

A third car, a Toyota Scion, struck the Honda in the rear. That driver suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, state police said alcohol “was a contributing factor to the cause of the accident.”

All three people who died were not wearing seatbelts.