FREDERICA, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say alcohol appears to be a factor in the death of a woman struck on a highway.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported that the 54-year-old died early Saturday morning. She was trying to cross Delaware 1 south of Frederica.

Police said the unidentified woman ran directly into the path of an approaching 2004 Nissan Altima. She was wearing dark clothing.

The Nissan’s driver tried but failed to swerve out of the way. She was thrown into the path of a tractor-trailer, which also struck her.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, a 33-year-old Milford man, stopped his car after the crash. Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop.

The investigation is ongoing.

