SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Police across Illinois are stepping up patrols this weekend in an effort to keep roadways safe as people celebrate Halloween.

Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and local agencies say added enforcement will be in place starting Friday and through Wednesday morning. They’re focusing on impaired and distracted drivers, speeding and people who aren’t wearing seat belts.

ISP Director Leo Schmitz says Halloween can be particularly dangerous because children who are trick-or-treating tend to dart unexpectedly into roadways. He’s encouraging people to designate a sober driver if Halloween plans include alcohol.

Authorities say traffic fatalities this year are occurring at a pace similar to 2016. That was the deadliest year on Illinois roadways since 2007.