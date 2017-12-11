NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say a 9-year-old boy has been injured after he was struck by a train.

Police say the boy was struck at the Atlantic Avenue L train station in Brooklyn around 1 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the boy slipped and became caught between the subway platform and an arriving train.

Authorities say the boy was dragged a short distance before the train stopped.

WCBS-TV reports the boy broke both his legs. Officials say he was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.