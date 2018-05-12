Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say detectives are investigating the death of an 85-year-old man in Portland Thursday as a homicide.

The Portland Police Bureau said Friday that the man has been identified as Eugene Gora, of Portland.

Police say a friend had found Gora dead in his home Thursday evening.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Gora died from homicidal violence.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau.

The Associated Press