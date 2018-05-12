PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say detectives are investigating the death of an 85-year-old man in Portland Thursday as a homicide.
The Portland Police Bureau said Friday that the man has been identified as Eugene Gora, of Portland.
Police say a friend had found Gora dead in his home Thursday evening.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Gora died from homicidal violence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Soldier needed an ear transplant; doctors 'grew' a new one in her arm
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau.