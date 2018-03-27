NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A 23-year-old Massachusetts man charged with randomly stabbing a 79-year-old shopper inside a supermarket is heading to court.

Authorities say Matthew Muradov is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on an attempted murder charge.

Newton police say they responded to the Star Market in the Auburndale section of the city at about 2 p.m. Monday for reports of a man stabbed.

Muradov was arrested outside the store.

Police say the victim, whose name was not released, is expected to survive.

Muradov’s father was in another section of the store at the time and didn’t see what happened. He tells WFXT-TV his son suffers from mental illness and was recently released from a hospital and had his medications cut off because insurance will no longer cover them.