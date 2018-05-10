RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a 74-year-old Virginia businessman has been charged with dealing heroin and cocaine from his home in an upscale Richmond-area neighborhood.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that David F. Gripshover was arrested earlier this week on three felony drug charges.
Gripshover owns a used car dealership and previously worked as a lab manager at a pharmaceutical company.
Police said he sold drugs by leaving small amounts in his mailbox at his Chesdin Landing home for customers to pick up.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com