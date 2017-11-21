KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 71-year-old woman.

The Jersey Journal reports the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday in Kearny. Police say Sylvia Dumschat was walking her dog when she was struck from behind. Dumschat was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the woman suffered multiple injuries including skull fractures and a compound ankle fracture. The victim’s son, Mark Dumschat, says his mother has already had surgery on her knee but expects more throughout her recovery.

Police continue to investigate.

