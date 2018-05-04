MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a 71-year-old woman was struck by a car and was critically injured.

WCAX-TV reports Patricia Molus was struck Thursday afternoon in Montpelier.

Molus was taken to Vermont Medical Center. She’s listed in critical condition.

Police don’t believe the driver of the vehicle violated any traffic laws. Alcohol and speed have been ruled out as factors in the crash.

An investigation continues.

