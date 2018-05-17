PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in suburban Minneapolis.

Plymouth police say officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday on a report of that a child was bleeding from a wound in the head. When officers arrived at the Plymouth home, they discovered he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Efforts to save the boy were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s name has not been released and police have not described the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.