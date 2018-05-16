PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth.
Plymouth police say officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a 7-year-old victim bleeding from the head.
When officers arrived, they learned the victim suffered a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving attempts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSTP-TV reports police say there is no threat to the public.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China