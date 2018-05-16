NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Seven people police say are connected to an international yacht race have been arrested in Rhode Island following a confrontation with officers.

The Newport Daily News reports that police responded to a fire alarm at a Newport bar at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and found about 100 people at the scene, several of whom refused orders to leave the building.

Police say Andrew Cape, of Lymington, England, and Stefan Coppers, of Amsterdam, Netherlands, were involved in a physical confrontation with two officers and were charged with assaulting a police officer. Five others, from the United Kingdom, Poland, Spain and Australia, were charged with disorderly conduct. Police say all are connected to the Volvo Ocean Race.

Charges against all seven were dismissed in court later Tuesday.

A lawyer for all seven refused comment.

