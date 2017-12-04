TOTOWA, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman.

The Record reports the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday in Totowa. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, 69-year-old Grace Strazza, of Paterson, was struck while crossing the street.

Strazza was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Police continue to investigate.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com