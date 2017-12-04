Share story

By
The Associated Press

TOTOWA, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman.

The Record reports the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday in Totowa. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, 69-year-old Grace Strazza, of Paterson, was struck while crossing the street.

Strazza was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Police continue to investigate.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

The Associated Press