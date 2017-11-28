PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say they found more than $600,000 worth of narcotics hidden behind a secret wall inside a bungalow.
Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said Tuesday the raid last week followed a monthslong investigation. Two men were arrested as a result.
Investigators seized cocaine, heroin and fentanyl found hidden in the basement. Lapatin says the drugs were in a “trap behind a wall.”
Authorities say the drugs were brought to Rhode Island from New York and were sold to dealers throughout Providence and into Fall River, Massachusetts.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Seattle-area homebuyers needed $11,000 pay raise in past year to keep up with rising prices
Jose Beltre and Alinson Baez-Gomez were arraigned last week on drug possession charges. They were ordered held until bail hearings next month.
A message was left Tuesday with Beltre’s attorney. It’s unclear if Baez-Gomez has retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf.